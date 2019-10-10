‘We Move From Village To Village In Search Of Girls To Rape’ – Teen Rapists

by Temitope Alabi
Three suspects who allegedly gang-raped a 20-year-old woman in Paikoro Local Government Area of Niger state has been arrested by the Niger state police command.

20-year-old Shafiu Isah; 19-year-old Jawalu Babuga and 18-year-old Musa Sabiu, told the police that they have been raping women long before they were finally arrested.

They continued saying they were surprised to have been arrested as none of their victims have gotten enough courage to report to the police.

“We are street boys, we move from one village to another looking for whom to rape since we have no money to give to girls after sex. We usually perform the act where nobody will see us and our victim cannot refuse us sex.

“We have no means of livelihood and that was why we resort to raping women and girls.”

The suspects were arrested after their last victim reported the case to her dad.

The state’s Police Public Relations Officer Muhammad Abubakar told newsmen that the rapists will be charged to court once investigations have been concluded.

