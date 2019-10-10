Actress Ronke Oshodi-Oke Celebrates As Her Daughter Clocks 16

Nollywood actress, Ronke Oshodi-Oke has shared a video of how she celebrated her daughter who turned 16 on Wednesday.

The proud mom surprised her daughter with cakes and music.

Sharing photos of her child, she penned a sweet birthday message which reads thus;

“My daughter, you are the best thing have held with my hands,they are the perfect example that I can love someone else more than myself,you are my strength and weakness,you are my perfect gift from God as you turn 16 today I pray for you may your purpose in life manifest on time,may your dreams and aspirations align what what God has installed for you,life will favour you in all sides. Happy birthday OLAJUMOKE OKIKIOLA OMO OLAJUWON my heart in human form. God bless you for me “

