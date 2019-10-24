We Will Decongest Prisons In Six Months: Aregbesola

Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, the minister for interior, has assured Nigerians that prisons across the country would be decongested in the next six months.

Aregbesola made this known during a public hearing organised by the national assembly joint committee on appropriation.

He made the remark following a report by an investigative journalist, Fisayo Soyombo, who exposed rots in the prison service after spending eight days as an inmate of Ikoyi Prison.

His words:

“In no distant future, we will reduce the issue of awaiting trial considerably; as we are also working with the governors on that,” the minister said.

“Close to 90 percent of the awaiting trial inmates are violators of state laws and so are essentially the responsibility of the various state governments.

“So, we need to carry them along in devising strategies to decongest the facilities. In six months, this will be put behind us.”

 

