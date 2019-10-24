Two Nigerian Pastors Allegedly Use Same Woman For Same Miracle (Video)

Earlier this week, a video made rounds on the Internet where a pastor was alleged to have healed a woman with a deformed arm.

In the video, the woman’s arm, which looked misplaced, got healed after the pastor poured water on it.

The arm went from abnormality to a healthy one, following the water miracle.

Information Nigeria recalls that this happened by a pastor identified as pastor Okafor of The Mountain of Liberation And Miracle Ministry.

In another video, the same lady has resurfaced and in another church with the same ailment.

