Two Nigerian Pastors Allegedly Use Same Woman For Same Miracle (Video)

by Michael

Earlier this week, a video made rounds on the Internet where a pastor was alleged to have healed a woman with a deformed arm.

In the video, the woman’s arm, which looked misplaced, got healed after the pastor poured water on it.

The arm went from abnormality to a healthy one, following the water miracle.

Information Nigeria recalls that this happened by a pastor identified as pastor Okafor of The Mountain of Liberation And Miracle Ministry.

READ ALSO – Magic Or Miracle: Woman’s Short, Bulgy Arm Grows Back To Normal Length In Pastor Okafor’s Church (Video)

In another video, the same lady has resurfaced and in another church with the same ailment.

See Photos Here:

Nigerian Pastors
The Same Woman From Pastor Okafor’s Church

Watch The Video Here:

https://www.instagram.com/p/B3_uv88gTQP/

 

Tags from the story
nigerian pastors, Pastor Okafor
0

