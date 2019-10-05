Xenophobia: Governor Akeredolu Gifts South African Returnees 100k Each

by Eyitemi
Ondo state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu
Ondo state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, has gifted 100k to each of the Ondo state indigenes who returned from South Africa following the xenophobic attack meted out on them.

The governor who was represented by his deputy, Agboola Ajayi, while receiving them at his office advised them not to return to South Africa again.

He further promised to provide an enabling environment for them to settle well in the state.

Read Also: Akeredolu: Girls To Receive Taekwondo Lessons To Defend Self Against Rapists

Also, he described the xenophobic attack on foreigners living in South Africa as cruel, inhuman and barbaric.

Tags from the story
Governor Akeredolu, Xenophobia
0

