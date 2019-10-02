‘You Are Insulting Nigerians With Your Planned Visit To South Africa’ – Fani-Kayode To Buharii

by Temitope Alabi
Femi Fanikapode and President Buhari
Fani-Kayode and President Buhari

Femi Fani-Kayode is of the opinion that President Buhari has no respect for the citizens of Nigeria with his planned visit to South Africa.

According to FFK, he described the scheduled visit as ”inappropriate and an insult to Nigerians.”

Buhari has been scheduled to visit South Africa today, Wednesday.

He is expected to meet with his  South African counterpart, Cyril Ramaphosa, over the recent xenophobic attacks on Nigerians in his country.

Reacting to this move, FFK tweeted;

“A President does not reward a foreign power that has just slaughtered his citizens with impunity with a state visit.

“@MBuhari‘s visit to South Africa is inappropriate and an insult to the Nigerian people.

“This is yet another 1st in the ignoble hall of infamy and shame for Nigeria.”

