Actor Kanayo O. Kanayo, Two Ex-Muslim Sisters Baptised In Church

by Temitope Alabi

A new report has it that actor Kanayo O. Kanayo and two Muslim sisters have been baptised by the Catholic church.

According to the reports, they were baptised on Sunday, at the Nigerian Law Bwari Abuja.

Actor Kanayo O. Kanayo who is an aspirant to the Bar was baptised alongside two other “Female Muslims who converted from Islam into the Catholic Faith”.

They reportedly found Jesus in Law School.

This is coming after the actor spoke on his decision to study law for his 5th degree saying it is no big deal.

