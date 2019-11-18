AFRIFF 2019: TECNO Partners Kiki Mordi and Nora Awolowo on Storytelling & Mobile Cinematography

In today’s digital era, smartphones have become handier in shooting quick and short videos. Mobile cinematography is the new CAM*ERA, and being able to harness the robust camera capability in these phones to produce stunning videos can serve as a Launchpad to greater career feats for Nigerian youth, who are interested in cinematography.

The Africa International Film Festival is a film festival, which holds annually in Nigeria. It is a week-long event that includes award shows, film training classes, and lots of thrilling activities.

In this year’s edition, the organizers are collaborating with TECNO — Africa’s leading mobile brand through a masterclass to teach students mobile cinematography and storytelling.

The masterclass which provides an avenue for the students to learn and grow, demonstrates TECNO Mobile usual tradition of impacting lives of young Nigerians. Two lucky participants also went home with a brand new TECNO smartphone, courtesy of TECNO Mobile.

The AFRIFF 2019 event will be rounding off on the 16th, and the device maker will be sponsoring the Short Film category award; this promises to be loaded with lots of fun and thrills as multitudes of movie enthusiasts in Nigerian look forward to winners to be announced in the AFRIFF 2019 Awards Night.