Ahead Of Election, Hoodlums Burn Down SDP Secretariat In Kogi

Some thugs on Monday morning set ablaze the state secretariat of the Social Democratic Party, SDP in Kogi state just a few days to the governorship election in the state.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, the SDP state secretariat located opposite the Lokoja Local Government Secretariat around Paparanda Square, IBB way, was vandalized.

The chairman of the party in the state, Mouktar Atima, accused the ruling All progressives Congress, APC, of allegedly “releasing their boys to unleash terror on our party.”

Atima said, “No amount of harassment and destruction will deter the party and its Governorship candidate from contesting and winning the Saturday election. We remain undaunted. We appealed to party faithful not to be discouraged over the recent development.”

Meanwhile, the Kogi State Police Commissioner, Hakeem Busari, confirmed the incident, saying investigations are on to bring the culprits to book.

SDP Governorship Candidate, Bar. Natasha Akpoti upon visiting the scene on Monday urged President Muhammadu Buhari to call Gov Yahaya Bello to order.

“Is this how we are going to sit down and watch the illegality of APC in Kogi State? They invaded our party Secretariat with arms, shooting sporadically and destroyed everything and then burnt down the property just because of election. I am calling on President Muhammadu Buhari, the National Chairman of APC Comrade Adams Oshiomole, the Governor of Kaduna State, Ahmed Nasir el-Rufai to call Governor Yahaya Bello to order. Why are they supporting illegality in Kogi State?”