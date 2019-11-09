Senator Dino Melaye Warns Governor Fayemi To Keep Off Kogi State

Former lawmaker, Senator Dino Melaye has warned the Governors of Ekiti and Jigawa states, Kayode Fayemi and Mohammed Abubakar to keep off Kogi State ahead of the gubernatorial election.

The people of Kogi State are set to elect a new governor on the 16th of November, 2019.

Also Read: Masquerades Campaign For Dino Melaye In Kogi (Video)

Dino Melaye alleged that the chief security officer and security advisers of Governor Fayemi are waiting to be jailed following their actions in Kogi state.

The former lawmaker also alleged that Governor Fayemi has deployed militias in Kogi State ahead of the election.

See his tweet below: