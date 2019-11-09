Presidential Aide Mocks Group Challenging Fashola To Embark On Road Trip

Presidential aide on new media, Lauretta Onochie has laughed off the request of a group inviting the minister of works and housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola to embark on a road trip of the country.

The group under the aegis of Leadership and accountability initiative asked the minister to embark on an all expense paid road trip across the country to assess the state of Nigerians roads.

This request came following Fashola’s comment about the state of Nigerian roads.

Reacting to this group’s invitation to the minister, the presidential aide urged the group to embark on the journey themselves and provide a comprehensive report on their findings.

See her tweet below: