Do Not Resign: Yoruba Group Tells Osinbajo

by Verity Awala
The Yoruba Council of Elders has advised Vice President Yemi Osinbajo not to resign his position because of the alleged rift between him and a cabal in Muhammadu Buhari’s Presidency.

The group also urged President Buhari to remember Osinbajo’s loyalty to him and stand his ground against those power against his Vice President.

Speaking through its Secretary-General, Dr Kunle Olajide, the group said, “We know like other Nigerians that there are enough signs that some people are working against Osinbajo but who the people are, I don’t know.

“It is obvious that some people are working against him and unfortunately, it appears as if Mr President is dancing to their tune.”

