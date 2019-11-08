Why Buhari Sacked Osinbajo’s Aides: Presidency Reveals

The presidency has explained why some aides of Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo were sacked on Wednesday.

In a statement by Garba Shehu, presidential spokesman, on Friday, he said President Muhammadu Buhari cut down the number of his Osinbajo’s aides to save cost of governance.

“The Presidency wishes to confirm that there is, on-going, an unprecedented overhaul of the nation’s seat of government, arising from which a number of political appointments have either been revoked or not renewed in the Second Term,” he said.

“The exercise, which has been ordered by the President, is to streamline decision-making, cut down multiple authorities and reduce the cost of administration.

Read Also: Osinbajo’s Spokespersn Apologizes To Journalist Assualted At Aso Rock

“It is also an appropriate response to the general perception that the Presidency has an oversized and bloated workforce which acts as a drag on efficiency.

“As may have been noticed by discerning members of the public, a number of political appointees among the few that served in the office of the President were not returned for the Second Term.

“The office of the Vice President, His Excellency Yemi Osinbajo has, in compliance with the directive of the President, equally been shed of a number of such appointees.”