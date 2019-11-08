BBNaija: Tacha Hangs Out With Sir Dee In Port Harcourt (Video)

Former Big Brother Naija housemates, Tacha and Sir Dee were spotted together in Port Harcourt ahead of her homecoming party.

The reality stars have been close friends since their time on the reality TV show and the Kogi indigene has joined up with the self-proclaimed Port Harcourt’s first daughter.

Other reality stars such as Khafi, Enkay and Nelson are also expected to join the controversial character during her homecoming tour.

Tacha in the caption of the video uploaded revealed that she has missed Sir Dee.

Watch the video below:

T