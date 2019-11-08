BBNaija: Tacha Hangs Out With Sir Dee In Port Harcourt (Video)

by Olayemi Oladotun

Former Big Brother Naija housemates, Tacha and Sir Dee were spotted together in Port Harcourt ahead of her homecoming party.

Tacha and Sir Dee
Tacha and Sir Dee

The reality stars have been close friends since their time on the reality TV show and the Kogi indigene has joined up with the self-proclaimed Port Harcourt’s first daughter.

Also Read: Fans Storm Streets Of Port-Harcourt To Welcome BBNaija Star, Tacha (Video)

Other reality stars such as Khafi, Enkay and Nelson are also expected to join the controversial character during her homecoming tour.

Tacha in the caption of the video uploaded revealed that she has missed Sir Dee.

Watch the video below:

T

Tags from the story
Enkay, Khafi, nelson, port harcourt, SIr Dee, Tacha
0

You may also like

Davido Offer Financial Help To A Fan Who Got Admitted To Yale University

Street King: Baddo Olamide Shows His Soft Side

Looks Like Davido & Diamond Have Ended Their Beef

‘I was trying to say that breaking a vow is worse than just casual s3x’ – IK Ogbonna defends his opinion on cheating

Angelo’s Former Girlfriend, Candice, Flaunts Their Rekindled Romance

Yvonne Jegede Joins List of Celebrities to Defend Regina Daniel’s Marriage

My ideal kind of fun now is to be in my space with a good book –Ego Boyo

Wizkid and Davido to share one stage together

Wizkid and Davido to share one stage together

“Alex is the most beautiful girl from BBNaija 2018” – Anita Joseph

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *