Naira Marley, Sir Dee React To Sexy Photos Of Tacha Wearing Crop Top, Leggings

Big Brother Naija housemate, Tacha Akide is not letting her past way her down as she released with new photos of her donning a crop top and leggings.

The reality star shared the first photo where she also asked her followers to mention her name.

In her words:

“Say my name baby”

Reacting to this, embattled rapper, Naira Marley and former BBNaija housemate, Sir Dee were found in the comment section calling out the controversial serial entrepreneur’s name.

Naira Marley wrote:

“Taaaachhhaaaaa”