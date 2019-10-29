Naira Marley, Sir Dee React To Sexy Photos Of Tacha Wearing Crop Top, Leggings

by Amaka Odozi

Big Brother Naija housemate, Tacha Akide is not letting her past way her down as she released with new photos of her donning a crop top and leggings.

BBNaija's Tacha
Controversial Nigerian reality star, Tacha

The reality star shared the first photo where she also asked her followers to mention her name.

In her words:

“Say my name baby”

Reacting to this, embattled rapper, Naira Marley and former BBNaija housemate, Sir Dee were found in the comment section calling out the controversial serial entrepreneur’s name.

Naira Marley wrote:

“Taaaachhhaaaaa”

While Sir Dee wrote:

“Super T”

Read Also: Nina Ivy Strips Internet Troll Over Adekunle Gold’s Advice About Life

See the post and photos below:

Naira Marley, Sir Dee React To Sexy New Photos Of Tacha

Naira Marley, Sir Dee React To Sexy New Photos Of Tacha

Tags from the story
Big Brother Naija, Naira Marley, SIr Dee, Tacha
0

You may also like

Idyl Wins The Voice Nigeria Season 2

[Photos]: Toke Makinwa puts her banging body on display in bikini

Why I Stopped Doing Music After My Hit Song, ‘Olomi’ – Tosin Martins

Check Out Photos From Lola Omotayo’s (Peter Okoye’s Bride To Be) Bachelorette Party

Photos: Omotola Jalade and Husband present at Freeze’s 40th birthday party

Actress Georgina Onuoha acquires $500k mansion in the U.S (Photos)

Just Like Wizkid, Davido Sets To Sell-out The 02 Arena

Charles Billion impregnated a woman months before his wedding to Mimi Orjiekwe… Mimi in shock over news of another woman pregnant for him!

I’ve Always Been A Fan Of His Music – John Boyega On Using Wizkid’s Song

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *