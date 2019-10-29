Nina Ivy Strips Internet Troll Over Adekunle Gold’s Advice About Life

Former Big Brother Nigeria housemate, Nina Ivy, took a lady to the cleaners for telling her that she needs Adekunle Gold’s advice about life.

The drama started after Adekunle Gold tweeted that; ‘life is not short. If you are 20 today, you would be 30 in the next 10 years.’

The lady then shared that she has always been longing to tell Nina same.

Read Also: Ex-BBNaija Housemate, Nina Releases Sexy Photos — 2 Days After Losing Dad

Nina while reacting to her comment then launched a scathing attack at her before going on to remind her that she is no longer a kid.

See their exchange below: