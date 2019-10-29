Nina Ivy Strips Internet Troll Over Adekunle Gold’s Advice About Life

by Eyitemi Majeed
Nina Ivy
Nina Ivy

Former Big Brother Nigeria housemate, Nina Ivy, took a lady to the cleaners for telling her that she needs Adekunle Gold’s advice about life.

The drama started after Adekunle Gold tweeted that; ‘life is not short. If you are 20 today, you would be 30 in the next 10 years.’

The lady then shared that she has always been longing to tell Nina same.

Read Also: Ex-BBNaija Housemate, Nina Releases Sexy Photos — 2 Days After Losing Dad

Nina while reacting to her comment then launched a scathing attack at her before going on to remind her that she is no longer a kid.

See their exchange below:

Tags from the story
Adekunle Gold, Nina Ivy
0

You may also like

Nigeria will not have famine in 2013 – Agric Minister

Court discharges case of woman who attempted to commit suicide

Notorious cult members arrested in Lagos Island

Ondo State residents scoop fuel from fallen tanker

Woman brutalised nephew for bed-wetting

30-Year-Old Man Threatens To Slice His Mother’s Private Parts

PDP suspends Buruji Kashamu

Serena Williams shares new picture of her baby

Police Recover Pasuma’s Range rover jeep

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *