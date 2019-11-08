Toke Makinwa Excited As Naira Marley Surprises Her During Her Birthday Bash (VIDEO)

Toke Makinwa‘s 35th birthday bash would sure leave a lasting experience on people as the media personality ensured the celebration took a whole week.

However, the birthday bash which was organized on Thursday, 6th November, still remains the most talk about one as celebrities from all the nooks and crannies of the country graced the occasion.

The highlight of the celebration was when controversial Nigerian singer, Afeez Fashola, simply known as Nairamarley showed up uninvited at the event and the media personality who couldn’t believe it screamed out loud.

Watch the video below: