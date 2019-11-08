Toke Makinwa Excited As Naira Marley Surprises Her During Her Birthday Bash (VIDEO)

by Valerie Oke
Toke Makinwa and Nairamarley
Toke Makinwa and Nairamarley

Toke Makinwa‘s 35th birthday bash would sure leave a lasting experience on people as the media personality ensured the celebration took a whole week.

However, the birthday bash which was organized on Thursday, 6th November, still remains the most talk about one as celebrities from all the nooks and crannies of the country graced the occasion.

Read Also: Lady Passionately Pleads With Naira Marley For Sex (VIDEO)

The highlight of the celebration was when controversial Nigerian singer, Afeez Fashola, simply known as Nairamarley showed up uninvited at the event and the media personality who couldn’t believe it screamed out loud.

Watch the video below:

Tags from the story
Nairmarley, Toke Makinwa
0

You may also like

Nigerian Lady Runs Mad After She Entered An Acura zdx Jeep And Was Used For Money Rituals In Imo State (Video)

Diplomatic Row: Senators want all South African companies sacked

google

Google fined $2.7bn by European Commission ( Find out what was their offense )

For Women: 7 Tips for Dressing Your Bridesmaids

Police kills suspected armed robber in Imo State

Enugu : 20 persons escape death from collapsed building

President Buhari has spent N1bn on late Ekwueme’s burial

Babes Wodumo

Babes Wodumo Dropped From Headlining A Concert Over Her Tweets Which Supported Xenophobic Attacks

Ex-militants blow up Shell pipeline in Bayelsa

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *