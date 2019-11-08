Price Of Rice Will Crash Before Christmas: Atiku

Atiku Bagudu, governor of Kebbi and the deputy chairman of the National Food Security Council (NFSC), has said that the price of rice will come down before Christmas.

According to the governor while speaking with NAN in Makkah, Saudi Arabia, the council which is chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari says it is aware of the current high prices of rice.

He said, “The good news is that there is a lot of production in the country. All the millers in Nigeria have enough paddy and farmers are producing and the harvest is coming in strong. ”

“We believe in addition to market forces, there are some people bent on manipulating the situation in order to exploit bigger revenue, bigger profits and some may even be doing so for the wrong reason.

“They want to truncate policy which is helping the Nigerian economy; which is helping Nigerian millers; which is helping the Nigerian farmers and the Nigerian population.

“We are taking steps to ensure that more rice is taken to markets where shortages can easily be created.

“There is enough product in the country and the National Food Security Council is focused on how to ensure that availability is restored all across the country so that prices will come down reflective of the cost of production.”