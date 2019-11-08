Price Of Rice Will Crash Before Christmas: Atiku

by Verity Awala
Atiku
Atiku Bagudu

Atiku Bagudu, governor of Kebbi and the deputy chairman of the National Food Security Council (NFSC), has said that the price of rice will come down before Christmas.

According to the governor while speaking with NAN in Makkah, Saudi Arabia, the council which is chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari says it is aware of the current high prices of rice.

He said, “The good news is that there is a lot of production in the country. All the millers in Nigeria have enough paddy and farmers are producing and the harvest is coming in strong. ”

Read Also: Nigerian Will Soon Be A Major Exporter Of Rice: Dangote

“We believe in addition to market forces, there are some people bent on manipulating the situation in order to exploit bigger revenue, bigger profits and some may even be doing so for the wrong reason.

“They want to truncate policy which is helping the Nigerian economy; which is helping Nigerian millers; which is helping the Nigerian farmers and the Nigerian population.

“We are taking steps to ensure that more rice is taken to markets where shortages can easily be created.

“There is enough product in the country and the National Food Security Council is focused on how to ensure that availability is restored all across the country so that prices will come down reflective of the cost of production.”

Tags from the story
Atiku Bagudu, Christmas, Muhammadu Buhari, Price of rice
0

You may also like

Cardi B and Offset

Cardi B And Offset Celebrate Daughter Kulture As She Clocks One

Just In: Another Container Falls On Ojuelegba Bridge(Photos)

Just In: Another Container Falls On Ojuelegba Bridge (Photos)

#KanoRerun: Many of our agents stabbed and chased away – PPD Candidate

Governor Rochas Okorocha visits the sight of collapsed building in Owerri

NUPENG Calls Off 3-Day Warning Strike

Meet Catriona Gray, the young lady who defeated 93 contestants from other countries to become Miss Universe 2018 (Photos)

National Assembly and Executive will determine passage of 2018 Appropriation Bill- Saraki

Photos Of A Talented Benue Boy Who Creates Amazing Stuffs From Scrap Materials

ASUP Suspends Planned Nationwide Strike

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *