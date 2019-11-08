What Fashola Actually Said About Nigerian Roads (Video)

by Olayemi Oladotun

Babatunde Fashola, the minister of works and housing, was quoted to have said Nigerian roads are not as bad as they are portrayed to be.

Fashola and bad portion of Nigerian road
Fashola and bad portion of Nigerian road

The reported comment has led to serious backlash for the minister from different sections of the country on social media.

Some critics also went as far as questioning the intelligence of the minister, while others have challenged the minister to take the roads.

Also Read: Fani Kayode Slams Fashola Over Comment On Nigerian Roads

However, in the original video that has just surfaced online, Fashola spoke with media personnel explaining what he meant when he said the Nigerian road is not that bad.

Watch the video below:

 

Tags from the story
babatunde fashola
0

You may also like

Zimbabwe Army generals meet to discuss Mugabe’s exit

March By Rivers APC, Ploy To Sway Appeal Court Verdict – Rep Chinda

Sacked Youth Minister Heads Sokoto’s 32-Member C’ttee For National Confab

Jibrin Confesses To Receiving Share Of N650m Illegal “Running Cost” Allowance

Ex-Ekiti PDP Chair Dumps Party For APC

2015 Elections Must Be Free And Fair, Says Buhari

Couple pose with money over their neck in their wedding photos

Former First Lady, Maryam Abacha attends Gombe state 20th anniversary celebration

Court Upholds Dariye’s Election As PDP Candidate

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *