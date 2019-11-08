What Fashola Actually Said About Nigerian Roads (Video)

Babatunde Fashola, the minister of works and housing, was quoted to have said Nigerian roads are not as bad as they are portrayed to be.

The reported comment has led to serious backlash for the minister from different sections of the country on social media.

Some critics also went as far as questioning the intelligence of the minister, while others have challenged the minister to take the roads.

However, in the original video that has just surfaced online, Fashola spoke with media personnel explaining what he meant when he said the Nigerian road is not that bad.

Watch the video below: