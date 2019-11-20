Alibaba Reacts To Video Of Mother Fighting School’s Security Guards After Daughter Fixed Lashes

by Temitope Alabi
Ali Baba
Ali Baba

Ace Nigerian comedian, Alibaba has shared his thoughts on the viral video of a mother who fought the guard at her daughter’s school for sending her back home.

It was reported that a Queen’s College student was sent back home by the school’s guard for fixing lashes, an act that got her mum enraged and fighting the security guards of the government-owned girl’s secondary school.

Read Also: Nothing In Life Is Worth Taking Your Life For – Ali Baba

Reacting to the video, Alibaba wrote

 “HAPPY MOTHER’S DAY… SLAY QUEEN… FROM QUEENS’ COLLEGE. NOT QUEENS’ COLLEGE OOO. BECAUSE THERE ARE RULES. (LET ME COME USE THIS VIDEO TO WEED OUT SOME SENSELESS PEOPLE FROM MY TIMELINE)”

 

Tags from the story
Alibaba
0

You may also like

Lere Olayinka

Fayose’s Media Aide Queries Police Over Raid Of Biodun Fatoyinbo’s Residence

Scientists predicts life expectancy to be 125 by 2070

Trump Takes Commanding Lead Over Clinton On #ElectionNight

Ex Governor used fake letters to get bail

Don Jazzy

Don Jazzy Celebrates As Beyonce Features Nigerian Artists In Lion King Album

Kemi Olunloyo

Kemi Olunloyo Reacts To Pastor Fatoyinbo’s Victory In Court

Kano governor warns new LGA sole administrators against corruption

Fayose blasts INEC for appointing Buhari’s niece as head of collation centres

Be Honest: #BBNaija: Do you think there’ll ever be a Ceebi comeback? 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *