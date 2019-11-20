Nigerian Singer, Maleek Berry Joins League Of Benz Owners (Photo)

by Michael Isaac
Maleek Berry
Singer Maleek Berry

Popular Nigerian singer and music producer Maleek Berry has joined the league of Benz Owners as he adds a Mercedes Benz to his collection.

The singer who shared the photos on his Instagram also expressed his gratitude for acquiring the car.

Taking to the story feature of the photo-sharing platform, the singer shared the photos.

It was gathered that he shared the information of the car acquisition on Instagram on Tuesday, November 19, 2019.

He showed off the interior of the car in a video he shared on his page in his Instagram stories.

See Photos Here:

Maleek Berry
Maleek Berry Show off new car
