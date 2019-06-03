Wizkid, Maleek Berry, Wande Coal And Burna Boy Performs At End Festival 2019

Nigeria artist performs in one of the biggest festival in London “End festival” Wizkid, Maleek Berry, Wande Coal, Burna Boy and Teni were among the artist that graced the stage.

The Much anticipated festival was held in Lloyed Park for three days with a capacity of 15,ooo audience

ALSO READ: American Woman Gives Birth To 17 Identical Boys

The show had artist like Nas, Wizkid and Damie Marley has headiners. also Nigeria own Wande coal, Maleek Berry, Burna Boy, Teni the entertainer DJ spinall, were also artist who performed at the prestigious festival.

Wizkid was an international headliner as he performed to 15,000 audience singing his hit tracks like ‘Ojueleba,’ ‘Manya,’ ‘Fever,’ ‘Daddy Yo,’ and so on over a few hours.