Pastor Tony Rapu Shares Before And After Photos Of Former Drug Addict (Photo)

Popular Nigerian Pastor, Tony Rapu has shared a photo of a girl he saved from the clutches of drug addiction.

Lizzy, the former drug addict who was rescued from the streets of Lagos by Pastor Tony has continued her rehabilitation program and the excited cleric has shared new photos of her.

The pastor who shared new photos of Lizzy on Instagram captioned the photos “Joyful moments with Lizzy.”

Recall it was reported that Lizzy attended a high-brow school in Lagos before being introduced to drugs by her boyfriend.

She said she initially she didn’t know what it was but later got addicted to it. Lizzy, however, got help after the pastor came to her aid.

See The Photos Here: