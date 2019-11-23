APC Must Not Die After My Tenure, Buhari Charges Party Leaders

President Muhammadu Buhari has charged the leadership of the ruling All Progressive Congress(APC) to ensure that the Party does not go into extinction by the end of his tenure in 2023.

Speaking at the meeting of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party in Abuja, on Friday, he added that the Party would only become historical if it can remain strong and have absolute concern for the masses.

“The aim is that, as I mentioned yesterday, history will not be fair to us outright if the APC collapses at the end of this term.

“History will be fair to us if the APC remains strong and not only holds the centre but makes gains. People will reflect with nostalgia that once upon a time, the builders of APC made a lot of sacrifices, worked very hard.

“The sacrifices are physical, material and moral to make sure that we maintain the leadership, politically, of this system. This is what we should all aim at and ensure that our constituencies understand us and follow us to this great objective.

“What we did for you the executive, NWC is bottom to top. You must make sure that people elected to be responsible from polling units to wards to local governments to states and here are respected in their respective constituencies.

“This is the only way we can make this party survive. This is the only way history will be kind to us that we have led with absolute concern for the country and for the people.

“If for any other reason you divide the party at any constituency and it causes failure, then be prepared that history will not recognize you as a leader at any level at any time.”