‘I Won’t Get Married If I Keep Comparing Ladies To My Mom’ – Comedian Funnybone

Popular Nigerian comedian, Funnybone has opened up on what has been keeping him from getting married.

The comedian revealed that comparing his mom to ladies of nowadays may keep him single for life.

He made the revelation in a chat with Sun News.

When asked on marriage and his choice of a wife, the rib cracker said: “I wish to marry a woman like my mother, but if I compare my mother with the women I see around now, I won’t marry.

He went further to add: “You can’t find her breed again. I had a picture of what she wanted for me and I would work with that. She wants unity; someone that would solidify the love my siblings and I share.”

