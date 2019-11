Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing sent a SOS message via her IG page yesterday saying area boys were threatening to kill everyone on a movie set she is working on.

According to the actress, the area boys stormed Harmony Estate in Lamgbasa and threatened to kill everyone.

Nkechi went on to urge her followers to help send police officers to the set.

