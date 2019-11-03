BBNaija’s Frodd Feeds Less-Privileged On The Street (Photos)

by Olayemi Oladotun

Big Brother Nigeria Housemate, Chukwuemeka Okoye, popularly known as Frodd and his team reached out to the less-privileged in the ‘Feed 500 Kids On The Street Outreach.’

BBNaija's Frodd
Frodd

The outreach was organised by a Nigerian Entertainment Company known as FYB Craft.

Also Read: BBNaija: Frodd, Isilomo Sign Endorsement Deal With Gossy Table Water

During the outreach, the reality star gave out food, drinks, clothes and gift items to kids on the street.

The programme held on the 2nd of November 2019.

The reality star was joined on the adventure by fellow reality star, Omashola.

See pictures below:

Frodd
Frodd on his campaign with Omashola
Frodd
Frodd on his campaign
Frodd
Frodd on his campaign

0

