BBNaija’s Frodd Feeds Less-Privileged On The Street (Photos)

Big Brother Nigeria Housemate, Chukwuemeka Okoye, popularly known as Frodd and his team reached out to the less-privileged in the ‘Feed 500 Kids On The Street Outreach.’

The outreach was organised by a Nigerian Entertainment Company known as FYB Craft.

During the outreach, the reality star gave out food, drinks, clothes and gift items to kids on the street.

The programme held on the 2nd of November 2019.

The reality star was joined on the adventure by fellow reality star, Omashola.

See pictures below: