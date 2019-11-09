BBNaija’s Ike Signs International Deal With ‘HypeandSteam’ (Photo)

Former Big Brother Naija housemate Ike has signed an international deal with Hypeandstem’

The brand, which is a high street UK fashion brand in Nigeria, also announced its excitement for having the reality TV star on their team.

Taking to Instagram, the excited Ike shared the news to his fans and followers.

He wrote: “I just got endorsed to an international brand. I am glad to be a part of a structure that is tested and trusted @hypeandsteamng”

The company, also took to their Instagram page to unveil the latest ambassador, Ike Onyema.

They wrote: “We’re thrilled to officially welcome @iam_ikeonyema to the Hypeandsteam family!

This is just the beginning of more amazing news, high street fashion styles, deals and promos from your favourite fashion brand so, be on the lookout”

See Photos Here: