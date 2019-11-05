Border Closure Hasn’t Affected My Rice Consumption: Doyin Okupe

Doyin Okupe, a former aide to President Goodluck Jonathan has said that the border closure and high price of rice has not affected his consumption in the staple.

According to the former presidential aide, he is from Iperu, in Ogun state — a town that produces local rice(Ofada) since he was a child.

In a tweet on Monday evening, Okupe shared a post of himself eating the locally made rice with green stew.

He said: Border closure, and increase in price of imported Rice does not affect us in Iperu. Since I was a child till this day, from our Kabiyesis chiefs and ordinary folks it’s always been OFADA wt green stew, all the way!!!