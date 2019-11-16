Border Closure: Nigeria Will Not Allow Neighbouring Countries Sabotage Its Economy- El-Rufai

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State says Nigeria will lot allow neighbouring countries sabotage its economy because it’s porous borders.

The governor said this while throwing his weight behind the Federal Government’s decision to keep Nigeria’s land borders closed.

El-Rufai said this when he appeared as a special guest at the graduation of Senior Course Three of the Nigeria Customs Command and Staff College, Gwagwalada, Abuja on Friday.

He said, “The partial closure of borders is highly commendable. Nigeria is the largest country in West Africa and the continent and it is clear that our neighbours are using our openness and brotherhood to trade, to exploit us.

“I fully support and subscribe to the closure of borders and we should sustain it for as long as possible.

“We need to do this for our country to have a fair deal and for our manufacturers to be protected.

“All those talking about free trade or preaching about it today closed their borders for centuries and decades ago.

“Nigeria must grow its own internal capacity, we will not do so if we allow our neighbours to use the porosity of our borders to sabotage our economy,’’ he explained.