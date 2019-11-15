Why El-Rufai Knelt Down To Beg Kogi Indigenes To Forgive Gov Bello

by Verity Awala
Yahaya Bello
Gov Yahaya Bello

Nasir el-Rufai, governor of Kaduna state, on Thursday, knelt before the people of Kogi state, begging them to forgive Yahaya Bello, the governor, for any wrongdoing.

The Kaduna governor made the passionate appeal while addressing a crowd at the All Progressives Congress (APC) rally in Lokoja.

El-Rufai while on his kneels Bello said was young when he became governor and had made many mistakes, but has retraced his steps.

Philip Shaibu, deputy governor of Edo state, also knelt down next to plead with the people on behalf of Bello.

“Many people say Yahaya Bello is young; that he has fought many people. For every one that the governor has offended, I’m asking all of you to forgive him. He is young; he is supposed to make mistakes. When you are young, you make mistakes but you learn from them,” el-Rufai said.

Read Also: My Husband Now Wears Two Wrist Watches: El-Rufai’s Wife

“On his behalf, I’m kneeling down, to beg all of you to forgive Yahaya Bello if he has offended you. He cares about the people of Kogi State. He cares about this state. He has brought progress to this state; he has brought young people and women into government.

“He has cleared salary arrears that he inherited from previous governments. You must all come out to support him. I beg you all. Let us make history. The Late Prince Audu did everything to bring progress to this state. Let us not dishonour his memory by allowing PDP to return to Lugard House.”

Tags from the story
Kogi guber, Nasir El Rufai, Yahaya Bello
0

You may also like

Shehu Sanni Shares The Lesson Learnt As PDP Take Over Zamfara State

Over 35 Killed, More than 200 Houses Submerged in Jos Flood

Shehu Sani, El-Rufai

UNGA Denied You Visa, Now You Are Acting: Shehu Sani Shades El-rufai

Breaking: Mallam Adamu Ciroma dead, aged 84.

No Padding In 2017 Budget – Budget Office

Mom And Uncle Strangle 6-Year-Old To Death After The Little Girl Caught Them In Bed Together

Senate confirms Ojukwu’s widow, Bianca, as ambassador

Another suicide bomber attempts attack on University of Maiduguri

Man bags two years’ imprisonment for raping nine-year-old girl

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *