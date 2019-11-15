APC Will Still Participate In Bayelsa Governorship Election: INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says the All Progressives Congress (APC) will still participate in the Bayelsa governorship election despite the court ruling.

This was known by Festus Okoye, commissioner of INEC voter education and publicity.

He said told the party’s name is among those to be featured in the ballot papers on November 16th governorship election in the Bayelsa state.

Okoye added that only the candidates of the party were disqualified by the court and that it did not rule that the party will not be featured in the ballot papers already printed.

“We do not have any court judgment that said the APC should not be on the ballot paper, what the court said is that the party does not have a candidate,” he told TheCable on Friday.

“Where we are currently is that we have 45 political parties on the ballot papers and the APC is also on the ballot. Their votes will be counted as well.

“It is only after we collate the votes from the various registration areas up to the state level that the declaration will be made and that is when candidates will be revealed.”