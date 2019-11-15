Yvonne Nelson That Iyanya Used And Dumped – Ifu Ennada Leaks Her Chat With Alex

by Temitope Alabi

BBNaija's Ifu Ennada

Actress Ifu Ennada has again found herself in the news, and this time, she dragged two Ghanaian celebrities and fellow BBNaija housemate, Alex into it.

Trouble started after Ifu chatted Alex up, telling the latter that she was advised against working with Nana Akua Addo, a Ghanaian celebrity by actress Yvonne Nelson.

In the chat, Yvonne was called all sorts to include an insult from Alex saying she, Yvonne, was used and dumped by singer Iyanya.

The chat has since made it to social media and fans are already coming out to react.

Read the leaked chats below;

Ifu
Ifu

1

  • Na only she wey dem don use dump? some of una de carry portor portor mouth and portor portor toto de talk rubbish.Abeg make una leave dat fyn beb alone jor

