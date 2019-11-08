I Spent N1m On Perfume In One Week: Ifu Ennada

Former Big Brother Nigeria housemate, Ifu Ennada, has revealed that she is a lover of good perfume and once spent out a million Naira in just one week while looking for a good perfume.

Read Also: Another Major Tool of Witchcraft is Accusation’; Uti Nwachukwu Shades Ifu Ennada

The reality TV star further revealed that she would be needing some deliverance before her mum kills her over her lifestyle.

She wrote:

Up & ready to slay this Friday! Who else loves spending so much on perfumes like me? 😥😭. I need deliverance before my mother kills me.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B4mNDNTFWcY/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link