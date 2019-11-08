Buhari’s Supporters Have Low Intelligence Quotient: Fani-Kayode

Former minister of aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has taken a huge swipe at the supporters of President Muhammadu Buhari in a post on his Twitter.
The former minister expressed that when the supporters of the president are asked to cut off their fingers or toes, the supporters would do so without hesitation.
Going further, the former minister expressed that the supporters of president Buhari possess low intelligence quotient and they are incapable of thinking by themselves.
See his post below:
If a Buharist is asked to cut off his fingers & toes or bring his head as a sacrifice to his boss he would do so without hesitation. He has a low intelligence quotient, he is incapable of thinking & he suffers from a terrible affliction. To him black is white & white is black.
— Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) November 8, 2019