Buhari’s Supporters Have Low Intelligence Quotient: Fani-Kayode

by Olayemi Oladotun

Former minister of aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has taken a huge swipe at the supporters of President Muhammadu Buhari in a post on his Twitter.

Fani Kayode and President Buhari
Fani Kayode and President Buhari

The former minister expressed that when the supporters of the president are asked to cut off their fingers or toes, the supporters would do so without hesitation.

Also Read: Full List Of Osinbajo’s Aides Sacked By President Buhari

Going further,  the former minister expressed that the supporters of president Buhari possess low intelligence quotient and they are incapable of thinking by themselves.

See his post below:

Tags from the story
femi fani kayode, Muhammadu Buhari
0

You may also like

Wizkid

Starboy Reveals Who He Is Supporting In BBNaija House

Boko Haram kills three army officials in Borno

NLC to begin indefinite strike tomorrow

If You Ever Find Yourself in Benin City, Check Out These Places

The Luxurious Lifestyle Of Notorious Killer, Don Wanny Who Was Killed Few Days Ago

See Where Your Nigerian State Got Its Name From

Ekiti Governorship Election Petition Pasted On Notice Board At State High Court

Woman tells husband to pay before breastfeeding their baby

Femi Gbajabiamila

Report: Femi Gbaja enmeshed in fraud allegations

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *