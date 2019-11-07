Fashola Is Intellectually Dishonest: Fani-Kayode

Former minister of aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has lambasted minister for works, Babatunde Raji Fashola over his comment about roads in the country.

The minister of works expressed that the roads in the country are not as bad as being portrayed in the media.

Reacting to this statement, the former aviation minister expressed that he has always believed that Fashola is shallow, limited, and intellectually dishonest.

Going further, the former minister expressed that the minister of works and housing is also a proud man.

