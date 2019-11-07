Your Post Is Anti-Christ, Daddy Freeze Slams Yul Edochie

Controversial on-air personality, Daddy Freeze, has described Yul Edochie‘s post on ‘enemies’ as anti-christ and a total negation of the embodiment of Christ.

Yul in his comment had said he does not believe in praying and wishing his enemies well.

Read Also: Why I Don’t Believe In Praying For My Enemies: Yul Edochie

Reacting to his post, the radio personality shared a screenshot of the Nollywood actor’s post before going on to slam him as one who lacks understanding about Christianity.

Yul wrote;

I don’t believe in praying for my enemies and wishing them well. You can’t be planning evil for me and I’ll be busy praying for you. Lie lie!! I wish you what you wish me. Simple. And every day I’ll be firing psalm 35 and psalm 109 on your head.

Daddy Freeze:

This is an ANTI-CHRIST post; directly contradicting Christ, undermining the finished work on the cross, while showcasing to the world that you do NOT UNDERSTAND what Christianity is all about. How can you explain the verse below, from the mouth of the saviour himself?

–

? Matthew 5:44?

NLT

But I say, love your enemies! Pray for those who persecute you!

–

How can Christ say something and you say you believe something else, dig up an old expired psalm, from an old expired covenant and turn that into a religion while still calling yourself a Christian.