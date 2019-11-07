Why I Don’t Believe In Praying For My Enemies: Yul Edochie

by Eyitemi Majeed
Yul Edochie
Yul Edochie

Nollywood actor turned politician, Yul Edochie, has stated that he does not believe in praying for his enemies and wishing them well because he can not be busy praying for somebody and the same person is plotting evil against him.

He further shared that he is an advocate of ‘I wish you what you wish me.’

He concluded by saying he would rather be firing his enemies with Psalm 35 and Psalm 109 every day.

The actor made this known via his Twitter handle on Wednesday, 6th November.

See what he posted below;

