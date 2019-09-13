‘Nigerian Judiciary Diaris God oo’: Yul Edochie Reacts To Buhari’s Victory At Tribunal

Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, has taken to his Twitter handle to mock both the judiciary and President Muhammadu Buhari following the presidential election petition tribunal ruling that Buhari is not only qualified to contest for presidency without his secondary school certificate but eminently qualified.

The make-believe merchant shared how he had to gather all his academic qualifications up to the university level when he contested for governorship election during the last poll.

The actor cum politician concluded by exclaiming ”Chair Nigerian Judiciary diaris God oo!”

“When I ran for Governor I had to gather all my certificates up to my University degree and attach them to my form. Now you people are telling me I don’t even need those certificates to be President??? The highest office in the country? Chai! Nigerian judiciary diaris God oo!”

His tweet below: