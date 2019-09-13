‘Nigerian Judiciary Diaris God oo’: Yul Edochie Reacts To Buhari’s Victory At Tribunal

by Valerie Oke
Collage photo of Yul Edochie and Buhari
Collage photo of Yul Edochie and Buhari

Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, has taken to his Twitter handle to mock both the judiciary and President Muhammadu Buhari following the presidential election petition tribunal ruling that Buhari is not only qualified to contest for presidency without his secondary school certificate but eminently qualified.

The make-believe merchant shared how he had to gather all his academic qualifications up to the university level when he contested for governorship election during the last poll.

Read Also: Yul Edochie Shares Bold Step He Took Before Getting Roles In Nollywood

The actor cum politician concluded by exclaiming ”Chair Nigerian Judiciary diaris God oo!”

“When I ran for Governor I had to gather all my certificates up to my University degree and attach them to my form. Now you people are telling me I don’t even need those certificates to be President??? The highest office in the country? Chai! Nigerian judiciary diaris God oo!”

His tweet below:

Tags from the story
President Buhari, Yul Edochie
0

You may also like

Nigeria power generation increased to 7000 Megawatts of electricity

Super Eagles retains position in the latest FIFA ranking

Peter Obi shuts down Ladipo, Computer Village, Festac, others at short notice (Photos, Video)

42 Year Old Man Welcomes Baby With His 20 Year Old Daughter, After Dumping Wife For Her

Buhari has ordered review of SARS Operations — VP Osinbajo

Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) Calls Emergency over Helicopter Crash that Killed Yakowa

£211,000,000 Abacha loot seized from bank account in Channel Islands

Fani Kayode

Fani Kayode Dares Northern Group Over RUGA Suspension

Police Detain 2 Officers Who Escorted Davido For Reckless Shooting In Lagos..

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *