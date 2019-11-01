Drinking Alcohol Is Part Of Recommended Way Of Paying Tithe, Not Giving Money To Pastors: Daddy Freeze

Controversial On-Air-Personality, Daddy Freeze, has stated that drinking alcoholic beverages is not a sin simply because Jesus Christ drank the same.

However, he stated that while drinking is not a sin, drunkenness is a sin.

He made this known in an Instagram post.

He wrote:

There is no such thing as non-alcoholic wine, it’s a twist of words to manipulate the intellectually handicapped! For you to have wine there must be fermentation and fermentation produces alcohol, this is a FACT! –

Drunkenness is a sin NOT drinking!

People were getting drunk on the communion wine in the early church, read Pauls instruction here

◄ 1 Corinthians 11 ►

[18] First, I hear that there are divisions among you when you meet as a church, and to some extent I believe it. 19But, of course, there must be divisions among you so that you who have God’s approval will be recognized!

[20] When you meet together, you are not really interested in the Lord’s Supper. [21] For some of you hurry to eat your own meal without sharing with others. As a result, some go hungry while others get drunk.

Christ said he eats and drinks and was called a drunk, nitori olorun what does somebody drink that they call him a drunkard, coconut water?🙄

◄ Matthew 11:19 ►

New Living Translation

The Son of Man, on the other hand, feasts and drinks, and you say, ‘He’s a glutton and a drunkard,

Paul told Timothy to drink a little wine not just water.

◄ 1 Timothy 5:23 ►

New Living Translation

Don’t drink only water. You ought to drink a little wine for the sake of your stomach because you are sick so often.

Drinking alcohol was part of the recommended way of paying tithe, not giving money to pastors!

◄ Deuteronomy 14 ►

[25] New Living Translation

If so, you may sell the tithe portion of your crops and herds, put the money in a pouch, and go to the place the LORD your God has chosen. [26] When you arrive, you may use the money to buy any kind of food you want—cattle, sheep, goats, wine, or other alcoholic drink. Then feast there in the presence of the LORD your God and celebrate with your household.