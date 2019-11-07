‘My body Is A Weapon’ – BBNaija’s Bam Bam Shares Sexy Photos

by Michael Isaac
BBNaija Bam Bam
Bam Bam

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Former  Big Brother Naija housemate Bam Bam has shared spanking hot photos of herself.

The reality TV star took to her Instagram to share photos of her sexy body as she has also tagged it her weapon.

The former housemate who is also married to a fellow housemate, Teddy A has given her fans something to talk about.

READ ALSO – Teddy A Slaps Seyi For Getting Too Close To Bam Bam While Snapping Picture (VIDEO)

Information Nigeria recalls that, recently, the duo caused a lot of stir when Teddy A slapped Seyi for getting close to his wife.

Taking to Instagram, she wrote: “My Body is a weapon.”

See The Photos Here:

BBNaija’s Bam Bam
‘My body is a weapon’ – Bam Bam
BBNaija’s Bam Bam
‘My body is a weapon’ – Bam Bam
BBNaija’ Bam Bam
‘My body is a weapon’ – Bam Bam
Tags from the story
Bam Bam
0

You may also like

Moghalu

When My Husband Calls Me By My Full Name, I Know I Am In Trouble: Mrs Moghalu

7 Survival Skills Every Nigerian Woman Should Have

AY Wants To Know Who Is Finer And Better Dressed Between Himself And Jim Iyke

“Who Fine Pass and Who Dress Pass?” – Comedian, AY Asks Fans To Pick Between Him And Nollywood Actor, Jim Iyke

Confused Pilot Lands Aircraft On US Highway

Tired? Re-energize with These 3 Food Tips

Top 5 Things You Can Do To Remove Toxins From The Body Naturally

5 Ways to Help You Spot a Good Man

7 Smart Tricks for Married Men to Survive their Shopaholic Wives

7 Smart Tricks for Married Men to Survive their Shopaholic Wives

6 Things Small-Chested Women Need To Know About Bras

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *