‘My body Is A Weapon’ – BBNaija’s Bam Bam Shares Sexy Photos

Former Big Brother Naija housemate Bam Bam has shared spanking hot photos of herself.

The reality TV star took to her Instagram to share photos of her sexy body as she has also tagged it her weapon.

The former housemate who is also married to a fellow housemate, Teddy A has given her fans something to talk about.

Information Nigeria recalls that, recently, the duo caused a lot of stir when Teddy A slapped Seyi for getting close to his wife.

Taking to Instagram, she wrote: “My Body is a weapon.”

See The Photos Here: