I Don’t Believe In Praying For My Enemies And Wishing Them Well: Yul Edochie

Nollywood actor and politician, Yul Edochie, says he does not believe in praying for his enemies and wish them well.

Speaking via his official Twitter handle, the actor added that he can not be praying for somebody and the person will be busy planning evil for him.

Read Also: Nigerian Judiciary Diaris God oo: Yul Edochie Reacts To Buhari’s Victory At Tribunal

The politician concluded by saying he would rather be firing such person with Psalm 35 and 109 on a daily basis. Do you agree with him???

He wrote: