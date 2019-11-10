Border Closure: Woman Caught Smuggling Rice In Her Body At Seme Border (Video)

The effect of land border closures across Nigeria seems to be having a terrible effect as the video of a woman who was caught smuggling rice in her body has emerged on social media.

The woman was caught by men believed to be operatives of the Nigerian Customs Service at a checkpoint around Seme border, Idiroko area of Ogun state.

In the video, the woman was seen bringing out grains of rice in nylon bags concealed in her private part and other parts of her body.

Watch the video below: