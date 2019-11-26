Buhari Says Western Education Is Destroying African Culture

President Muhammadu Buhari has lamented that the African culture of respecting the elderly is being eroded by western education.

George Akume, the minister of Special Duties and Inter-governmental Affairs, made this known while speaking on Buhari’s behalf through an appeal to the ECOWAS Parliament to create policies that would look after the elderlies in the society.

“Because of Western civilisation, our traditions that bestow honour and respect to the elderly are worsening.

“All Africans should hold unto that tradition because it is our duty to bring glory and honour to our elderly and we cannot sit back for others to do it for us.

“We need to wake up to the challenges of older persons in the region. We also need to collaborate and join efforts with other nations both local and international to fight for the rights of older civilizational.”