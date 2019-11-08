Comedian, Woli Arole Graduates From Metfilm School In London

Comedian Woli Arole is now a film school graduate as a new report confirms that he just graduated from Metfilm school in London.

Posting a photo of his certificate on social media, Comedian Woli Arole wrote:

”I came, I saw, I conquered!!!. This is just the beginning. Latest graduate from METFILM school London @metfilmschool. It was worth my time in the train, leaving my comfort zone, shaking in the cold and learning new things. I want to dedicate this to every young person with a DREAM, go get it.

To every of my fans and family always showing me love this is for you. I love you all. Arole the GLOBE is yours go get it, the WORLD awaits the manifestation of SONS OF GOD. To my King, my Lord, my Saviour JESUS, I am nothing without YOU. Thanks for your GRACE over me. Arole to the GLOBE!!!!!”.

Big congratulations to him.