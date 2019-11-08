Paul Okoye Celebrates His Wife, Anita Okoye As She Turns A Year Older

by Temitope Alabi
One half of the defunct Psquare group, Paul Okoye is celebrating his wife, Anita Okoye who turned 31 on Friday.

Taking to his IG page this morning, Paul shared a beautiful photo of Anita and penned a short but sweet birthday message alongside.

“Happy special birthday to the one and only love of my life  @anita_okoye.. Mama ejima.. I love you ..we all love you ..Blessings always.”

This is coming days after he revealed he saved a man from being harassed by police officers in Lagos.

