Paul Okoye Says He Is Currently Building 3 Mansions, Reveals Their Locations

by Eyitemi Majeed
Paul Okoye
Paul Okoye

Paul Okoye of the defunct Psquare group has shared that he is currently building three mansions.

According to the singer, one is in hell, while two others are in heaven.

The music entertainer says he needs people to supply him cement for the one in hell. anyone with an idea???

Read Also: Your Are A Big Fool And Not The Nigerian Police: Nollywood Actor Slams Paul Okoye

He made this known in an Instagram post.

He wrote:

I’m building 3 brand new mansions, 2 in heaven and 1 in hell, pls who knows anyone who can supply cement in hell? definitely it’s Audio season. what a year!”

Tags from the story
Paul Okoye, Rude Boy
0

You may also like

See Who Pastor Chris Oyakhilome Replaces His Wife With On His Personal Website

Amazon to launch ‘Lord of the Rings’ TV show

Stunning photos of Davido and Chioma for a TV commercial

Everything We Know So Far About Alleged Rape Incident Between Dorcas Shola Fapson & Taxify Driver

Why I Waited 3 Years To Get Pregnant, Stephanie Okereke Reveals

Don Jazzy Clocks 29-Years Today

Singer, Timi Dakolo Appreciates Nigerians For Supporting His Wife

Nigerian Singer, Timi Dakolo Appreciates Nigerians For Supporting His Wife

There Won’t Be Any Wedding Bells – Genevieve Nnaji

Hushpuppi finally reveals his PROFESSION! (Photos)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *