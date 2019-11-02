Paul Okoye Says He Is Currently Building 3 Mansions, Reveals Their Locations

Paul Okoye of the defunct Psquare group has shared that he is currently building three mansions.

According to the singer, one is in hell, while two others are in heaven.

The music entertainer says he needs people to supply him cement for the one in hell. anyone with an idea???

He made this known in an Instagram post.

He wrote:

I’m building 3 brand new mansions, 2 in heaven and 1 in hell, pls who knows anyone who can supply cement in hell? definitely it’s Audio season. what a year!”