Jamb Yet To Begin Sale Of 2020 UTME Form: Official

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) says it has not commenced the sale of the 2020/21 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) application forms.

This was made known by the board’s Head of Media, Dr Fabian Benjamin, in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday.

This, according to the official, is because admission processes are still on, and so, had not commenced the sale of any form.

“There’s a guideline being circulated presently that the board will soon commence the sale of its 2020 UTME forms in January, while others even said it had commenced already.

“This is not true because we have not rolled out our forms for sale yet; admissions into tertiary institutions are still ongoing and have not closed yet because we work with a calendar.

“Nigerians should disregard all that is presently being circulated, it is all the antics of fraudsters who want to hoodwink unsuspecting public and dupe them of their hard-earned income.

“When we commence the sale, we have our official channels like our Twitter handle to pass the information and would also advertise to let the public be aware,’’ he said.