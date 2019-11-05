JAMB Releases New Rules For Parents Of Its Candidates

Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has released new rules for parents of its candidates and this rule bars them from being involved with candidates.

The examination body has barred parents from changing the data page or profile of candidates for the 2020 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations (UTME) adding that only candidates could henceforth make such changes in their data page or profile.

This was contained in a letter by its Director of Test Administration Department, on behalf of the Registrar, Prof Ishaq Oloyede.

The letter reads: “It has been observed that there are cases of conflict on authorisation of changes on candidates’ data, majorly between candidates and their parents or guardians. This is in addition to fraudsters taking advantage of the naivety of some candidates to collect their vital access codes to effect unauthorised changes on a candidate’s profile.

“Consequently, nobody, including parents or guardians or any proxy, should be allowed to transact any business on any candidate’s profile. No third party should be allowed access into or alter the profile of any candidate at any of the board’s offices or any Computer-Based Test centres.

“Only candidates themselves (not with anybody, any agent or parent/guardian) should be entertained to conduct transactions on their profile at the board’s offices and the computer-based test centres. There is no exception to this instruction.

“All JAMB Zonal and state offices and accredited and approved CBT centres are hereby directed to strictly comply with this instruction without any waiver or use or misuse of discretion.

“The board’s system is automated to monitor, report and alert on access and alteration on every candidate’s profile, including providing information on the person, the place and the system or facilities that transacted such activities.

“The board will not hesitate to sanction any person or centre that fails to comply with this directive.”