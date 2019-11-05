Don’t Fart In Presence Of Your Husband, Married Igbo Women Told

by Temitope Alabi
Igbo Woman
Igbo Woman

A Nigerian lady has caused a stir online after she shared a video of herself speaking on what passes for an abomination in Igbo land.

According to the young lady, it is an abomination for a married Igbo woman to fart in the presence of her husband.

The young woman went on to state that although she knows some women still do this an have no issues with their husbands but what works for A may not work for B and that this infact is a sacrilege in Igbo land.

